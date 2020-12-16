Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Daily Post
3
Vanguard News
4
The Nation
5
Channels Television
6
The Guardian
7
The Cable
8
Sahara Reporters
9
This Day
10
TechPoint Africa
11
Leadership
12
Financial Watch
13
Daily Times
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Linda Ikeji Blog
News at a Glance
By 2022, Nigerians will get to know whether it is restructuring we need or a Yoruba presidency ' Governor Makinde
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has said that by 2022 Nigerians will be able to determine whether they need restructuring or a Yoruba presidency.
1 hour ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Correct NG:
Nigeria needs security, restructuring, not Yoruba presidency – Governor Makinde
Star News:
The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, said Nigeria should be more concerned about security, restructuring and not the Yoruba presidency or who occupies the number one office in 2023.
The Tide:
Makinde Makes Minor Cabinet Reshuffle
