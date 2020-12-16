Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

By 2022, Nigerians will get to know whether it is restructuring we need or a Yoruba presidency ' Governor Makinde
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has said that by 2022 Nigerians will be able to determine whether they need restructuring or a Yoruba presidency.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


Nigeria needs security, restructuring, not Yoruba presidency – Governor Makinde
Nigeria needs security, restructuring, not Yoruba presidency – Governor Makinde
The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, said Nigeria should be more concerned about security, restructuring and not the Yoruba presidency or who occupies the number one office in 2023.
The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, said Nigeria should be more concerned about security, restructuring and not the Yoruba presidency or who occupies the number one office in 2023.
Makinde Makes Minor Cabinet Reshuffle
Makinde Makes Minor Cabinet Reshuffle


