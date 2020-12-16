Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Regina Askia shares new sultry photos as she turns 53
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Regina Askia turns 53 today and the mum-of-three has shared new photos that show she can still turn heads at 53. The actress-turned-nurse posed in a figure-hugging black number with a plunging neckline and an elaborate neck piece for effect.

