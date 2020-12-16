Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Enough of the ex, meet my next – Cossy Orjiakor boasts after beating fiancé out of relationship [photo]
News photo Dockays World  - Nigerian actress Cossy Orjiakor, has shown off her new man just a couple of days after being dumped by her ex-fiancé who claimed she physically abused him.

