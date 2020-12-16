Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ex Beauty Queen and Shoe Maker Sandra Bassey Makes History As First Female To Lead Legislative Council In Akwa Ibom
News photo Abuja Press  - One of Nigeria's most talented and creative Shoe Maker, Hon. Queen Sandra Bassey has rewritten the History of Akwa Ibom state to becomes the first Woman to be elected as Councilor and Leader of the Abak Legislative Council in the state.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%


 Another Source

Diaspora council says voting Bill in NASS is History in the Making News Diary Online:
Diaspora council says voting Bill in NASS is History in the Making


   More Picks
1 Omah Lay and Tems' arrest: Ugandan singer Bebe Cool and Reporter allegedly 'chased out' from Nigerian High Commission in Uganda (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 38 mins ago
2 Police Boss To Ogun Community: Produce Missing Cop Within 48 Hours Or Else… - Naija News, 2 hours ago
3 Stop Telling Singles Marriage Is Hard – Pastor Adeboye’s Son, Leke - KOKO TV Nigeria, 2 hours ago
4 "I had an A in an exam I didn't write" student shares 'miracle' experienced after praying to God for help. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
5 You hide behind your colonial nationalism and have built an exceptionalist attitude that distorts your analyses - Ugandan Twitter user calls out Nigerians - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
6 Two siblings, aged 5 and 7 attacked in Akwa Ibom after being accused of witchcraft by their mother - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
7 Lagos PDP suspends Secretary, two other Exco members over anti party activities - Daily Times, 5 hours ago
8 Maid sentenced to prison for feeding her boss’ baby with urine and infecting her with syphilis - Correct Kid, 5 hours ago
9 Introducing *Camberwall Advantag 1 & 2* - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
10 Wakaati Television Debuts on StarTimes, Makes Strong Statement To Reposition Entertainment Industry - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info