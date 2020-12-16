Post News
Be Warned! Here Is A List Of Nigeria's Most Dangerous Roads Used By Bandits to Attack And Kill People
Tori News
- A list of dangerous roads used by bandits to attack, kidnap and kill people have been listed.
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Sahara Reporters:
UPDATED: Motorists List Nigeria's Most Dangerous Roads, Say Bandits Built Dens Along Them
The Nation:
Insecurity: Villagers desert Niger communities over bandit attacks
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Charlie Hebdo: Court finds 14 people guilty in 2015 Paris terror attacks that killed 17 people
Naija Loaded:
Be Warned! Here Is A List Of Nigeria’s Most Dangerous Roads Used By Bandits To Attack And Kill People
Gist 36:
Be Warned! Here Is A List Of Nigeria’s Most Dangerous Roads Used By Bandits to Attack And Kill People
More Picks
1
Global COVID-19 Deaths reach 1,653,299 from over 74.4m confirmed cases as of 16th December 2020 -
The Info Stride,
2 hours ago
2
Healthcare worker with no history of drug allergies suffers serious reaction after getting Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
47 mins ago
3
OP-UNEDITED | Who Are The Beneficiaries Of Boko Haram Insurgency? – By Mohammed Jubril -
Signal,
3 hours ago
4
Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Spotify deal as 'narcissistic and greedy' -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
5
"They emerged from the bush and ordered me to lie down" - Medical doctor narrates how he was attacked by herdsmen in Cross River state -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
6
Katsina student who escaped after bandits captured he and his colleagues give an account of how it happened (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
7
Police re-arrest Delta man whose video allegedly led to #EndSARS protest -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
8
Omah Lay and Tems' arrest: Ugandan singer Bebe Cool and Reporter allegedly 'chased out' from Nigerian High Commission in Uganda (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
9
Court Remands Delta Council Chairman In Prison For Invading Commissioner's Home -
Tori News,
8 hours ago
10
STRANGE! Russian Woman Attracted To Objects Marries A Briefcase She Dated For 5 Years (Photos) -
Naija Loaded,
9 hours ago
