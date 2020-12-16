Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Zonnique, T.I’s Step-daughter Welcomes Daughter with Boyfriend
News photo Olisa TV  - Tameka ‘Tiny Harris’ daughter and T.I’s step daughter, Zonnique Pullins has welcomed her baby with her boyfriend. New grandma, Tiny Harris shared the news via her Instagram page, confirming that her daughter welcomed a baby girl named Gabby. “ ...

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Another Source

Tiny Harris Linda Ikeji Blog:
Tiny Harris' daughter Zonnique gives birth to baby girl


   More Picks
1 Prince William and Kate Middleton share new image of their family which features on their 2020 Christmas card - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
2 Global COVID-19 Deaths reach 1,653,299 from over 74.4m confirmed cases as of 16th December 2020 - The Info Stride, 7 hours ago
3 Healthcare worker with no history of drug allergies suffers serious reaction after getting Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
4 OP-UNEDITED | Who Are The Beneficiaries Of Boko Haram Insurgency? – By Mohammed Jubril - Signal, 9 hours ago
5 Comedian, Crazeclown, and his fiancee, Jojo, expecting their first child (photo/video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 58 mins ago
6 Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Spotify deal as 'narcissistic and greedy' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
7 "They emerged from the bush and ordered me to lie down" - Medical doctor narrates how he was attacked by herdsmen in Cross River state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
8 VIDEO: Lagos to Ibadan rail journey - The Nation, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info