Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Daily Post
3
Vanguard News
4
The Nation
5
Channels Television
6
The Guardian
7
The Cable
8
Sahara Reporters
9
This Day
10
TechPoint Africa
11
Leadership
12
Financial Watch
13
Daily Times
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Linda Ikeji Blog
News at a Glance
Yerima joins 2023 presidential race, says there’s no plan to zone presidency to South-West
Pulse Nigeria
- Senator Sani Yerima wants to run for president in 2023.
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
94%
Additional Sources
Independent:
Zoning Can’t Stop My Presidential Ambition, Says Yerima
Ripples Nigeria:
Yerima declares 2023 presidential bid
Today:
Senator Yerima joins 2023 presidential race
Nigerian Eye:
2023: Ex-Zamfara Gov, Sani Yerima declares intention to succeed Buhari
Uju Edochie's Blog:
2023 PRESIDENCY: No Agreement To Surrender Ticket To South After Buhari – Yerima
1st for Credible News:
Yerima: Former Zamfara Gov announces 2023 Presidential bid
More Picks
1
Prince William and Kate Middleton share new image of their family which features on their 2020 Christmas card -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
2
Global COVID-19 Deaths reach 1,653,299 from over 74.4m confirmed cases as of 16th December 2020 -
The Info Stride,
7 hours ago
3
Healthcare worker with no history of drug allergies suffers serious reaction after getting Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
4
OP-UNEDITED | Who Are The Beneficiaries Of Boko Haram Insurgency? – By Mohammed Jubril -
Signal,
9 hours ago
5
Comedian, Crazeclown, and his fiancee, Jojo, expecting their first child (photo/video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
58 mins ago
6
Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Spotify deal as 'narcissistic and greedy' -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
7
"They emerged from the bush and ordered me to lie down" - Medical doctor narrates how he was attacked by herdsmen in Cross River state -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
8
VIDEO: Lagos to Ibadan rail journey -
The Nation,
11 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...