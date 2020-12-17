Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Bandits kill young man in Zamfara, reportedly kidnap 6
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A young man identified as Mansur Lulu was reportedly killed by suspected bandits in Mayanci village, Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State. Friends, who confirmed the news on Wednesday, December 16, said the bandits attacked the community on ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


