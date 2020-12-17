Post News
Newspapers
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
Football
Naija Dailies
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
Change My News Page
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Daily Post
3
Vanguard News
4
The Nation
5
Channels Television
6
The Guardian
7
The Cable
8
Sahara Reporters
9
This Day
10
TechPoint Africa
11
Leadership
12
Financial Watch
13
Daily Times
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Linda Ikeji Blog
News at a Glance
Police rescue 29 victims of human trafficking from Southern part of Nigeria enroute Libya, Turkey and Algeria
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The Katsina State Police Command has rescued 29 victims of human trafficking including children.
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Naija Loaded:
Kaduna Police Rescue 29 Victims Of Human Trafficking From Southern Part Of Nigeria To Libya, Turkey And Algeria
News Diary Online:
Police rescue 29 suspected victims of human trafficking in Katsina
Gist 36:
Kaduna Police Rescue 29 Victims Of Human Trafficking From Southern Part Of Nigeria To Libya, Turkey And Algeria
Tori News:
Kaduna Police Rescue 29 Victims Of Human Trafficking From Southern Part Of Nigeria To Libya, Turkey And Algeria
1
President Donald Trump reportedly told his advisers that he'll refuse to leave the White House on Inauguration Day -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
2
Police rescue 29 victims of human trafficking from Southern part of Nigeria enroute Libya, Turkey and Algeria -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
3
Bandits kill young man in Zamfara, reportedly kidnap 6 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
4
Another Nigerian woman gets the Covid-19 vaccine -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
5
Moment two undercover police officers dressed as Santa Claus and Elf make drug bust to arrest an alleged trafficker (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
6
Davido cancels his DMW live in concert due to Covid-19 -
Gist Punch,
9 hours ago
7
All the abducted students are alive - Katsina state governor, Aminu Masari, says -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
8
‘NCC’s SIM deactivation deadline will create confusion’ -
The Nation,
12 hours ago
