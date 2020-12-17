Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Lagos House of Assembly plans to regulate real estate operations
News photo The Street Journal  - The Lagos State House of Assembly is set to pass a new bill titled the Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Act which is aimed at regulating real estate operations in the state.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Lagos Assembly wants to pass a bill to regulate ownership of pets Linda Ikeji Blog:
Lagos Assembly wants to pass a bill to regulate ownership of pets
Lagos Goes Tough On Illegal Real Estate Operators Independent:
Lagos Goes Tough On Illegal Real Estate Operators
Lagos Assembly to pass a bill to regulate real estate Blueprint:
Lagos Assembly to pass a bill to regulate real estate
Lagos Real Estate Agents Express Worries Over New Bill Western Post News:
Lagos Real Estate Agents Express Worries Over New Bill


   More Picks
1 God is very jealous: Before you pray in the morning don't do these 7 things - Xperia, 3 hours ago
2 Photos from the service of songs for late socialite, Dapo Ojora - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
3 Photos from the court wedding of 23-year-old Kano man and his 46-year-old American lover - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
4 Korede Bello surprises his manager of 10-years with a brand new car to celebrate his birthday (Photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
5 COVID-19: Avoid activities or behavior that may aggravate and necessitate another lockdown - FG Warns Nigerians - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
6 Boy, 15, murdered cousin, 9, while raping her during a sleepover then dumped her body in a gully - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
7 Benue Govt bans Christmas, New Year picnic activities - The News, 7 hours ago
8 55 year old primary school in Delta state gets a signboard for the first time - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
9 Lagos House of Assembly plans to regulate real estate operations - The Street Journal, 7 hours ago
10 'Sometimes we didn't even have bread in the house' - Marcus Rashford's mum reveals how she skipped meals just to ensure her children ate (Vvideo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info