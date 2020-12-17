Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

You Are Always There For Me" Yetunde Wunmi's Daughter Burst Into Tears At Her Mom 60th Birthday. (Photos/Video)
News photo Gboah  - The daughter of veteran Yoruba actress, Yetunde Wunmi, shed tears of joy at her mum 60th birthday as she revealed how her mum stood by her when she is in need, took good care of her and the lovely things she had done for her and other people.It was a ...

