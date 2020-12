Photos from the service of songs for late socialite, Dapo Ojora Linda Ikeji Blog - The service of songs of socialite, Dapo Ojora, who died in his Lagos home last week, held in Lagos state on Thursday, December 17. Late Dapo allegedly shot himself in the head at his home in Ikoyi, Lagos state on Friday evening, December 11. Read here.



News Credibility Score: 99%