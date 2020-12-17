Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Slay Queen Who Threatened To Rape Omah Lay Apologizes
News photo Miss Petite Nigeria Blog  - One of the slay Queens that Threaten to rape Omah Lay has come out to Apologise on behalf of her fellow slay Queens after they received backlash from the general public for their threat on the growing music star. Watch video.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 61%


   More Picks
1 Photos of the Kankara school boys being conveyed home after their release - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
2 Slay Queen Who Threatened To Rape Omah Lay Apologizes - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 4 hours ago
3 Vanessa Bryant fires back at her mother after the older woman filed a $5m lawsuit against her - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
4 Photos from the service of songs for late socialite, Dapo Ojora - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
5 Photos from the court wedding of 23-year-old Kano man and his 46-year-old American lover - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
6 Korede Bello surprises his manager of 10-years with a brand new car to celebrate his birthday (Photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
7 COVID-19: Avoid activities or behavior that may aggravate and necessitate another lockdown - FG Warns Nigerians - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
8 Boy, 15, murdered cousin, 9, while raping her during a sleepover then dumped her body in a gully - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
9 Drama As Rita Dominic Clashes With A Follower Who Misunderstood Her Post - Gist 36, 9 hours ago
10 Benue Govt bans Christmas, New Year picnic activities - The News, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info