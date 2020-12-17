Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Daily Post
3
Vanguard News
4
The Nation
5
Channels Television
6
The Guardian
7
The Cable
8
Sahara Reporters
9
This Day
10
TechPoint Africa
11
Leadership
12
Financial Watch
13
Daily Times
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Linda Ikeji Blog
News at a Glance
Osun shuts schools indefinitely
The Punch
- Bola Bamigbola, OsogboOsun State Government, on Thursday, directed all primary and secondary schools in the state to proceed on Christmas and New Year break, starting from Friday.This was c...
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Osun orders closure of schools
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Osun govt orders closure of schools indefinitely
Benco News:
Osun Shuts Schools Indefinitely
Dee Reporters:
Osun shuts schools indefinitely
Within Nigeria:
Osun orders closure of schools
More Picks
1
Vladimir Putin boasts that if Russia wanted to kill opposition leader Alexey Navalny, it would have 'finished' the job -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
2
#EndSARS protesters not economic saboteurs –Falana -
The Punch,
9 hours ago
3
Photos of the Kankara school boys being conveyed home after their release -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
4
Osun shuts schools indefinitely -
The Punch,
11 hours ago
5
Slay Queen Who Threatened To Rape Omah Lay Apologizes -
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog,
12 hours ago
6
Vanessa Bryant fires back at her mother after the older woman filed a $5m lawsuit against her -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...