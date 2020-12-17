Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Photos of the Kankara school boys being conveyed home after their release
Here are photos of the #KankaraBoys being conveyed in military and police trucks from Tsafe, Zamfara State, to Katsina after they were released by Boko Haram members today December 17.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago


