Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


#EndSARS protesters not economic saboteurs –Falana
News photo The Punch  - Ade Adesomoju, Abuja Human rights lawyer, Mr Femi Falana (SAN), said on Thursday that #EndSARS protesters were not economic saboteurs as suggested by the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Jus...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info