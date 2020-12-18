Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Applicants abandoned by NNPC write open letter to Buhari, allege secret recruitment
News photo Ripples Nigeria  - Over 10,000 applicants who were shortlisted for experienced cadre positions by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) have written an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, claiming they have been abandoned while those who did not apply ...

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

NNPC abandons 10,000 applicants amid alleged secret recruitment The Punch:
NNPC abandons 10,000 applicants amid alleged secret recruitment
Applicants Accuse NNPC Of Secret Recruitment, Write Buhari Biz Watch Nigeria:
Applicants Accuse NNPC Of Secret Recruitment, Write Buhari
NNPC accused of abandoning thousands of applicants The Herald:
NNPC accused of abandoning thousands of applicants
Open letter to H.E. Muhammadu Buhari as he turns 78 YNaija:
Open letter to H.E. Muhammadu Buhari as he turns 78
AMID ALLEGED SECRET RECRUITMENT: NNPC Abandons 10,000 Applicants. Uju Edochie's Blog:
AMID ALLEGED SECRET RECRUITMENT: NNPC Abandons 10,000 Applicants.
NNPC abandons over 10,000 applicants, goes for secret recruitment Top Naija:
NNPC abandons over 10,000 applicants, goes for secret recruitment
NNPC job applicants allege foul play in recruitment process The Citizen:
NNPC job applicants allege foul play in recruitment process
NNPC Abandons 10,000 Applicants Amid Alleged Secret Recruitment Gist 36:
NNPC Abandons 10,000 Applicants Amid Alleged Secret Recruitment
NNPC Abandons 10,000 Applicants Amid Alleged Secret Recruitment Tori News:
NNPC Abandons 10,000 Applicants Amid Alleged Secret Recruitment


   More Picks
1 Eight nuns die in the same week after COVID-19 spread through their retirement home - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
2 Former North-Western state Governor, Usman Farouk dies at 85 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
3 I regret slaughtering a ram for Buhari's victory in 2015 - Nigerian man says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
4 Fish out officer who shot my husband, Inspector’s widow begs Lagos panel - The Nation, 6 hours ago
5 “You for Jump make Davido catch you” – Reactions as Cubana Chief Priest Welcome Davido to Owerri [Video] - FL Vibe, 6 hours ago
6 Former Miss England is helping produce Covid vaccine after dropping beauty pageants for science - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
7 Tyson Fury accuses Anthony Joshua of avoiding questions about wanting to fight him ahead of potential heavyweight clash next year - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
8 Exam malpractices: Kogi State Polytechnic expels 34 Students- Nigpilot - Nigerian Pilot, 8 hours ago
9 Afenifere Attacks Buhari, Says Katsina Schoolboys’ Rescue A Scam - Star News, 6 hours ago
10 Church divided as Pastor marries his secretary four months after his wife's death - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info