Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Lagos Organises Farmers’ Fair, Sells Rice N20,000 Per Bag
News photo The Next Edition  - Lagos State Government is set to sell about 100,000 50kg bags of rice for N20,000 each. The sales, according to the state’s Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, will take place during the Christmas edition of the Eko City Farmers’ Fair ...

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Malta Guiness Refreshes Ofada Rice Day with Signture Mocktails Linda Ikeji Blog:
Malta Guiness Refreshes Ofada Rice Day with Signture Mocktails
Lagos sells rice at N20,000 per bag The Rainbow:
Lagos sells rice at N20,000 per bag
Inside Mainland:
Eko City Farmers’ Fair to hold in Alausa on sunday


   More Picks
1 Eight nuns die in the same week after COVID-19 spread through their retirement home - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
2 Former North-Western state Governor, Usman Farouk dies at 85 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
3 I regret slaughtering a ram for Buhari's victory in 2015 - Nigerian man says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
4 Fish out officer who shot my husband, Inspector’s widow begs Lagos panel - The Nation, 6 hours ago
5 “You for Jump make Davido catch you” – Reactions as Cubana Chief Priest Welcome Davido to Owerri [Video] - FL Vibe, 6 hours ago
6 Former Miss England is helping produce Covid vaccine after dropping beauty pageants for science - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
7 Tyson Fury accuses Anthony Joshua of avoiding questions about wanting to fight him ahead of potential heavyweight clash next year - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
8 Exam malpractices: Kogi State Polytechnic expels 34 Students- Nigpilot - Nigerian Pilot, 8 hours ago
9 Afenifere Attacks Buhari, Says Katsina Schoolboys’ Rescue A Scam - Star News, 6 hours ago
10 Church divided as Pastor marries his secretary four months after his wife's death - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info