Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Yuletide: FRSC Deploys 36,000 Operatives, 43 Ambulances, Patrol Vehicles Nationwide
News photo The Next Edition  - The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, has directed the immediate deployment of logistics, 36,000 personnel and special marshals nationwide to ensure road safety during the Christmas and new year.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%


 Additional Sources

FRSC Deploys 36000 Operatives For End Of Year Special Patrol Operation Naija Loaded:
FRSC Deploys 36000 Operatives For End Of Year Special Patrol Operation
FRSC deploys 36,000 operatives for end of year patrol operation AIT:
FRSC deploys 36,000 operatives for end of year patrol operation
36000 OPERATIVES DEPLOYED FOR NATIONWIDE END OF YEAR SPECIAL PATROL OPERATION – FRSC Sahara Weekly Magazine:
36000 OPERATIVES DEPLOYED FOR NATIONWIDE END OF YEAR SPECIAL PATROL OPERATION – FRSC
Yuletide: FRSC deploys 36,000 operatives, 43 ambulances, patrol vehicles nationwide Maritime First Newspaper:
Yuletide: FRSC deploys 36,000 operatives, 43 ambulances, patrol vehicles nationwide


   More Picks
1 Eight nuns die in the same week after COVID-19 spread through their retirement home - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
2 Former North-Western state Governor, Usman Farouk dies at 85 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
3 I regret slaughtering a ram for Buhari's victory in 2015 - Nigerian man says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
4 Fish out officer who shot my husband, Inspector’s widow begs Lagos panel - The Nation, 6 hours ago
5 “You for Jump make Davido catch you” – Reactions as Cubana Chief Priest Welcome Davido to Owerri [Video] - FL Vibe, 6 hours ago
6 Former Miss England is helping produce Covid vaccine after dropping beauty pageants for science - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
7 Tyson Fury accuses Anthony Joshua of avoiding questions about wanting to fight him ahead of potential heavyweight clash next year - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
8 Exam malpractices: Kogi State Polytechnic expels 34 Students- Nigpilot - Nigerian Pilot, 8 hours ago
9 Afenifere Attacks Buhari, Says Katsina Schoolboys’ Rescue A Scam - Star News, 6 hours ago
10 Church divided as Pastor marries his secretary four months after his wife's death - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info