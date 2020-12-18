Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Daily Post
3
Vanguard News
4
The Nation
5
Channels Television
6
The Guardian
7
The Cable
8
Sahara Reporters
9
This Day
10
TechPoint Africa
11
Leadership
12
Financial Watch
13
Daily Times
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Linda Ikeji Blog
News at a Glance
COVID-19: NCDC Confirms Discovery of 1,145 New Cases
NPO Reports
- COVID-19: NCDC Confirms Discovery of 1,145 New Cases
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
1145 fresh cases of COVID19 recorded in Nigeria
Biz Watch Nigeria:
COVID-19: Another Lockdown Looms As NCDC Records 1,145 New Cases
iExclusive News:
COVID-19: NCDC Confirms 1,145 Fresh Cases
Within Nigeria:
NCDC confirms over 1000 new COVID-19 cases
More Picks
1
Schalke sack their second manager of the season, Manuel Baum, for failing to win any of his 10 Bundesliga games -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
2
All the students are complete and none is missing - Vice Principal says after return of Kankara schoolboys -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
47 mins ago
3
UFC icon, Khabib Nurmagomedov crowned as BBC World Sport Star of the Year ahead of LeBron James -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
4
Four Finalists Make it to the Grand Finale of Season 7 of The Next Titan Nigeria -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
5
Nigerian man sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in London for raping a woman who mistook his car for taxi -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
6
Update: Rapper Mystikal's rape charges dismissed due to lack of evidence -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
7
The so called good eggs in this administration should have quit by now if they are different - Media personality, Gbemi -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
8
Former NFL star, Lorenzo Taliaferro dies at 28 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
9
Police officers under investigation for potential coverup of high-speed chase that ended in fatal crash of two lovers -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
10
Airline to move passengers who refuse to wear masks to a separate section of the plane -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
