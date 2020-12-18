Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

COVID-19: NCDC Confirms Discovery of 1,145 New Cases
News photo NPO Reports  - COVID-19: NCDC Confirms Discovery of 1,145 New Cases

10 hours ago
1145 fresh cases of COVID19 recorded in Nigeria Linda Ikeji Blog:
1145 fresh cases of COVID19 recorded in Nigeria
COVID-19: Another Lockdown Looms As NCDC Records 1,145 New Cases Biz Watch Nigeria:
COVID-19: Another Lockdown Looms As NCDC Records 1,145 New Cases
COVID-19: NCDC Confirms 1,145 Fresh Cases iExclusive News:
COVID-19: NCDC Confirms 1,145 Fresh Cases
NCDC confirms over 1000 new COVID-19 cases Within Nigeria:
NCDC confirms over 1000 new COVID-19 cases


