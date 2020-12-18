Assassination!! Gunmen Shoot A Man In The Face In Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) Naija Loaded - A few minutes ago gunmen pulled up to the occupant of a KIA sedan and shot him point blank in the face in what looks like an assassination. This sad event happened at Evo road, GRA Port Harcourt Rivers State. The victim was yet to be identified and men ...



News Credibility Score: 99%