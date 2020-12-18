Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


May you continously be disappointed by sisters who are not God's will for your lives - Pastor Mike Bamiloye prays for single men
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Founder of Mount Zion Movies, Pastor Mike Bamiloye has offered a prayer for single men in their search for partners. The gospel film maker prayed for single men to be continously be disappointed by sisters who are not God's will for their lives.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Another Source

Singer Seyi Shay Goes Spiritual, Asks God To Provide Her With A Man That Prays And Pays Kanyi Daily:
Singer Seyi Shay Goes Spiritual, Asks God To Provide Her With A Man That Prays And Pays


   More Picks
1 UFC icon, Khabib Nurmagomedov crowned as BBC World Sport Star of the Year ahead of LeBron James - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
2 Four Finalists Make it to the Grand Finale of Season 7 of The Next Titan Nigeria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
3 Nigerian man sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in London for raping a woman who mistook his car for taxi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
4 Update: Rapper Mystikal's rape charges dismissed due to lack of evidence - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
5 The so called good eggs in this administration should have quit by now if they are different - Media personality, Gbemi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
6 Former NFL star, Lorenzo Taliaferro dies at 28 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
7 Police officers under investigation for potential coverup of high-speed chase that ended in fatal crash of two lovers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
8 Airline to move passengers who refuse to wear masks to a separate section of the plane - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
9 Sean Kingston reportedly charged with grand theft, arrest warrant issued for unpaid jewelry - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
10 7-year-old Zakiya Auwal murdered in Jos by a man who bashed her skull in with stone for no reason - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info