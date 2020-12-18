Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Columbian woman who sparked outrage after posting video of herself decapitating an Owl is assassinated
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A Colombian woman who sparked outrage after posting a gruesome video of herself decapitating an owl on social media has been assassinated.

