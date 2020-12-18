Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Sean Kingston reportedly charged with grand theft, arrest warrant issued for unpaid jewelry
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - American-Jamaican singer, Sean Kingston has reportedly been charged with grand theft and has an arrest warrant in his name in connection over an unpaid jeweler.

3 hours ago
Sean Kingston Facing Arrest Warrant Over Unpaid Jewellery The Guardian:
