Akwa Ibom govt decries illegal structures, threatens demolition without notice
The Akwa Ibom State government has condemned the rising illegal structures in the State, warning that it would no longer give notice before demolishing such unauthorized structures. The Commissioner for Lands and Natural Resources, Arch. Ime Ekpo ...

6 hours ago
Akwa Ibom Govt hints at another lockdown as COVID-19 cases rise First Reports:
Akwa Ibom Govt hints at another lockdown as COVID-19 cases rise


