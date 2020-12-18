Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Poly Senior Staff, SSANIP Issue 14-Day Strike Notice
The Will
- LS, December 18, (THEWILL) – The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Polytechnics, SSANIP, has issued a 14-day notice to commence a nationwide warning strike on Jan 4, 2021.
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Nigerian polytechnic workers to begin warning strike on January 4
Online Nigeria:
Nigerian Polytechnic Workers To Begin Warning Strike January
Phenomenal:
Polytechnic workers set for nationwide strike, Jan. 4
Mojidelano:
Polytechnic Senior Staff To Begin Warning Strike January 4
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Nigerian polytechnic workers to begin warning strike January
Gist Lovers:
Polytechnic Workers to Begin Warning Strike
Tori News:
Nigerian Polytechnic Workers To Begin Warning Strike January
Hit NG:
Nigerian polytechnic workers to begin warning strike on January 4
More Picks
1
Eight nuns die in the same week after COVID-19 spread through their retirement home -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
2
Former North-Western state Governor, Usman Farouk dies at 85 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
3
I regret slaughtering a ram for Buhari's victory in 2015 - Nigerian man says -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
4
Fish out officer who shot my husband, Inspector’s widow begs Lagos panel -
The Nation,
6 hours ago
5
“You for Jump make Davido catch you” – Reactions as Cubana Chief Priest Welcome Davido to Owerri [Video] -
FL Vibe,
6 hours ago
6
Former Miss England is helping produce Covid vaccine after dropping beauty pageants for science -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
7
Tyson Fury accuses Anthony Joshua of avoiding questions about wanting to fight him ahead of potential heavyweight clash next year -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
8
Exam malpractices: Kogi State Polytechnic expels 34 Students- Nigpilot -
Nigerian Pilot,
8 hours ago
9
Afenifere Attacks Buhari, Says Katsina Schoolboys’ Rescue A Scam -
Star News,
6 hours ago
10
Church divided as Pastor marries his secretary four months after his wife's death -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
