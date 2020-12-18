Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Trump trade chief wants World Trade Organization leadership race reopened in blow to Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
Robert Lighthizer, US President, Donald Trump's Trade chief has suggested a reopening of the process to find a new Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), an unprecedented move that will surely be a blow to Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo Iweala

