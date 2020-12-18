Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


7-year-old Zakiya Auwal murdered in Jos by a man who bashed her skull in with stone for no reason
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A 7-year-old girl named Zakiya Auwal has died after one Ismail Ibrahim went berserk and attacked her for no reason, hitting her head with a stone until he smashed it.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 UFC icon, Khabib Nurmagomedov crowned as BBC World Sport Star of the Year ahead of LeBron James - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
2 Four Finalists Make it to the Grand Finale of Season 7 of The Next Titan Nigeria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
3 Nigerian man sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in London for raping a woman who mistook his car for taxi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
4 Update: Rapper Mystikal's rape charges dismissed due to lack of evidence - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
5 The so called good eggs in this administration should have quit by now if they are different - Media personality, Gbemi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
6 Former NFL star, Lorenzo Taliaferro dies at 28 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
7 Police officers under investigation for potential coverup of high-speed chase that ended in fatal crash of two lovers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
8 Airline to move passengers who refuse to wear masks to a separate section of the plane - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
9 Sean Kingston reportedly charged with grand theft, arrest warrant issued for unpaid jewelry - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
10 7-year-old Zakiya Auwal murdered in Jos by a man who bashed her skull in with stone for no reason - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info