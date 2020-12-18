Post News
Newspapers
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
Edit Profile
Change E-mail
Change Password
Reset Password
Subscribe for Daily News
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
Change My News Page
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
News at a Glance
Nigeria, Ghana move up in latest Fifa women’s rankings
Today
- Nigeria women's team alongside Ghana, Kenya, and Tanzania moved up on the last Fifa women's ranking for 2020 released by Fifa on Friday, December 18.
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Another Source
Complete Sports:
Super Falcons Move Up One Spot In Latest FIFA Ranking
More Picks
1
I regret slaughtering a ram for Buhari's victory in 2015 - Nigerian man says -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
2
“You for Jump make Davido catch you” – Reactions as Cubana Chief Priest Welcome Davido to Owerri [Video] -
FL Vibe,
3 hours ago
3
Former Miss England is helping produce Covid vaccine after dropping beauty pageants for science -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
4
Ghanaian airport staff nabbed after stealing from travelers (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
5
Tyson Fury accuses Anthony Joshua of avoiding questions about wanting to fight him ahead of potential heavyweight clash next year -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
6
Governor Uzodinma sacks Vice-Chancellor of Imo State University, Prof. Adaobi Obasi; orders forensic audit of the school amid allegations of monumental corrupt practices -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
7
Church divided as Pastor marries his secretary four months after his wife's death -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
8
LOCKDOWN EDITION: 22 Years Old Ezekiel Chidimma Emerges Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja 2020 -
Abuja Press,
5 hours ago
9
Fake army major dupes job seekers with promises of employment in the Nigerian Military -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
10
North Korea publicly executes a fishing captain in front of 100 fishermen for listening to foreign radio while at sea' -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
