Released Kankara Schoolboys Arrive Katsina, Governor Masari Assures Them Of Proper Care (videos/photos) Mojidelano - Over 300 schoolboys abducted from Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, last Friday and released on Thursday night have arrived Katsina State. According to ThePunch, the students were escorted into the state capital by security operatives.



News Credibility Score: 99%