Six die, 4 injured in Bida/Kutigi road crash – FRSC
News photo Ladun Liadi Blog  - The Federal Road Safety Corps, Niger Sector Command, has confirmed the death of six persons in an accident that occurred on BidaKutigi road on Thursday.Mr Joel Dagwa, the state’s Sector Commander, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna that ...

10 hours ago
