NBA: Giannis Antetokounmpo signed record contract extension with Milwaukee Bucks for family’s sake
News photo Sidomex Entertainment  - Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo signed the richest contract in NBA history after soliciting the opinion of his mother ahead of the new NBA season.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


