Schalke sack their second manager of the season, Manuel Baum, for failing to win any of his 10 Bundesliga games
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Manuel Baum has been sacked by Schalke after failing to win any of his 10 Bundesliga games in charge. The 41-year-old was brought in September to replace former Huddersfield boss David Wagner, who went 18 games without a win and lost his job.

Channels Television:
Schalke 04 Sack Manuel Baum After 79 Days In Charge
Bundesliga: Schalke sack Baum after 79 days as head coach The Punch:
Bundesliga: Schalke sack Baum after 79 days as head coach
Schalke 04 Sack Manuel Baum After 79 Days In Charge The Street Journal:
Schalke 04 Sack Manuel Baum After 79 Days In Charge


