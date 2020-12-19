Former North-Western state Governor, Usman Farouk dies at 85 Linda Ikeji Blog - Alhaji Usman Farouk, the first Military Governor of the defunct North-Western State is dead at the age 85. Usman died at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe at about 1:00 am where he was receiving treatment for an undisclosed ailment.



News Credibility Score: 99%