Former North-Western state Governor, Usman Farouk dies at 85
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Alhaji Usman Farouk, the first Military Governor of the defunct North-Western State is dead at the age 85. Usman died at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe at about 1:00 am where he was receiving treatment for an undisclosed ailment.

2 days ago
