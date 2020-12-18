Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Osun Assembly passes N109.8bn 2021 budget
News photo Daily Post  - The Osun State House of Assembly on Friday passed the 2021 N109.8bn budget. DAILY POST recalls that Governor Gboyega Oyetola, on November 10, presented the budget before the state legislative house.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Dino Melaye denies woman 'Susu Dino' who shared a wedding poster of both of them claiming they will be getting married next week - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
2 Singer Tems tells Ugandan singer Bebecool to avoid Nigeria for the rest of his life - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
3 Toddler, 2, 'strangled to death and thrown in oven by grandparents' for crying too much - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
4 Kate Ferdinand gives birth to first child with husband Rio Ferdinand - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
5 Global COVID-19 Deaths reach 1,676,393 from over 75.7m confirmed cases as of 18th December 2020 - The Info Stride, 10 hours ago
6 Osun Assembly passes N109.8bn 2021 budget - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
7 Eight nuns die in the same week after COVID-19 spread through their retirement home - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
8 Former North-Western state Governor, Usman Farouk dies at 85 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
9 I regret slaughtering a ram for Buhari's victory in 2015 - Nigerian man says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info