Global COVID-19 Deaths reach 1,676,393 from over 75.7m confirmed cases as of 18th December 2020
The Info Stride  - The cases and deaths due to COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic or outbreak are increasing daily as shown in the high-level statistics shown below, including top 5 country cases by total confirmed cases and total deaths by country.

Global COVID-19 Deaths reach 1,676,393 from over 75.7m confirmed cases as of 18th December 2020 - The Info Stride, 5 hours ago
2 Eight nuns die in the same week after COVID-19 spread through their retirement home - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
3 Former North-Western state Governor, Usman Farouk dies at 85 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
4 I regret slaughtering a ram for Buhari's victory in 2015 - Nigerian man says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
5 “You for Jump make Davido catch you” – Reactions as Cubana Chief Priest Welcome Davido to Owerri [Video] - FL Vibe, 9 hours ago
6 Former Miss England is helping produce Covid vaccine after dropping beauty pageants for science - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
7 Tyson Fury accuses Anthony Joshua of avoiding questions about wanting to fight him ahead of potential heavyweight clash next year - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
8 Exam malpractices: Kogi State Polytechnic expels 34 Students- Nigpilot - Nigerian Pilot, 11 hours ago
9 Afenifere Attacks Buhari, Says Katsina Schoolboys’ Rescue A Scam - Star News, 9 hours ago
10 Church divided as Pastor marries his secretary four months after his wife's death - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
