Amotekun Officers Open Fire In Oyo, Two Killed, Scores Injured
No fewer than two residents of Asaka area in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital were killed by the newly inaugurated South-West security outfit, codenamed Amotekun. The incident happened at Ike-Olu junction, Asaka area of Ibadan on Thursday.

12 hours ago
Commotion Ensues As Amotekun Kills 2 Persons In Open Fire The Herald:
Commotion Ensues As Amotekun Kills 2 Persons In Open Fire


