Amotekun Officers Open Fire In Oyo, Two Killed, Scores Injured Sahara Reporters - No fewer than two residents of Asaka area in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital were killed by the newly inaugurated South-West security outfit, codenamed Amotekun. The incident happened at Ike-Olu junction, Asaka area of Ibadan on Thursday.



News Credibility Score: 99%