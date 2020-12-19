Post News
Wayne Rooney reveals that his son Kai Wayne chose Man United out of multiple options
Nigeria Tunes
- FutballNews Former Manchester United forward, Wayne Rooney, said multiple clubs were interested in the signature of his son, Kai Wayne, but the youngster decided to join Manchester United’s academy.
12 hours ago
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Marcus Rashford to sign new £300k a week Manchester United deal
Olisa TV:
Proud Dad! Rooney purrs as son, Kai, signs for United
The Eagle Online:
Rooney’s son joins Man United
1
9-year-old Ryan Kaji tops Forbes' highest-paid YouTube stars of 2020 list with earnings of $29.5 Million for the third year running -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
2
Barack Obama reveals his daughter Malia's British boyfriend quarantined with the family in the early days of the pandemic -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
3
Wayne Rooney reveals that his son Kai Wayne chose Man United out of multiple options -
Nigeria Tunes,
12 hours ago
