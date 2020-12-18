Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


UPDATE – ‘I’m extremely worried about the level of insecurity in Nigeria’ – Prez Buhari
Salone  - Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari has expressed how worried he is about the level of insecurity in Nigeria. This was contained recently by NAN when the president made a submission Daura, Katsina State. Speaking in his submission, he said; “On the ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 30%


 Another Source

‘I’m Extremely Worried About The Level Of Insecurity In Nigeria’ – President Buhari FL Vibe:
‘I’m Extremely Worried About The Level Of Insecurity In Nigeria’ – President Buhari


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info