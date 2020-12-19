Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

If I wasn't educated, I will not be standing in front of you - President Buhari says as he appeals to Kankara schoolboys to return to school
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to the rescued students of Government Science Secondary School in Kankara, Katsina State, to return to school.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


