Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian Army to boost Operation Lafiya Dole with propelled artillery guns
News photo Today  - The Nigerian Army said on Saturday that plans are underway to boost the ongoing operation in the North-East codenamed “Lafiya Dole’ with newly commissioned Vehicle Ultra-Light Carriage Artillery (VULCAR) and Self Propelled Light Guns into the Army.

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Nord set to boost auto industry with locally-made vehicles Vanguard News:
Nord set to boost auto industry with locally-made vehicles
Buratai inaugurates new artillery guns, NASA headquarters Prompt News:
Buratai inaugurates new artillery guns, NASA headquarters
Buratai inaugurates new artillery guns to fight Boko Haram Daily Nigerian:
Buratai inaugurates new artillery guns to fight Boko Haram
Buratai Inducts New Artillery Guns, Inaugurates New Army School of Artillery Headquarters Complex Sahara Weekly Magazine:
Buratai Inducts New Artillery Guns, Inaugurates New Army School of Artillery Headquarters Complex
Buratai Commissions New Army School Of Artillery Headquarters Complex, Inducts New Artillery Guns Authentic News Daily:
Buratai Commissions New Army School Of Artillery Headquarters Complex, Inducts New Artillery Guns


   More Picks
1 Tension in Ughelli as planned #EndSARS phase II protest holds Monday - Vanguard News, 6 hours ago
2 Pele Reacts As Lionel Messi Equals His BIG Record (See What He Said) - Naija Loaded, 6 hours ago
3 My Husband’s Colleague Killed Him During #EndSARS Protest – Widow Of Police Inspector Testifies - Naija Loaded, 8 hours ago
4 You Need to See the Kids Reaction to Adanna & David’s Pregnancy Announcement (So Adorable!) - Bella Naija, 9 hours ago
5 Singers Wizkid, Tems Make Barack Obama’s List Of Favourite Music Of 2020 - Information Nigeria, 9 hours ago
6 New Video: Phyno feat. Peruzzi – For the Money - Bella Naija, 9 hours ago
7 UPDATE – We cannot afford another total lockdown- Gov Sanwo-Olu says as he appeals to Lagos residents to observe all COVID19 protocols - Salone, 7 hours ago
8 “Don’t ever sing again” – Netizens drag Tunde Ednut over new song featuring Davido and Tiwa Savage (VIDEO) - Hit NG, 7 hours ago
9 UPDATE – “Another Lockdown May Spell Disaster” – Actress, Liz Anjorin Sends Strong Warning To Sanwo-Olu - Salone, 7 hours ago
10 End SARS: We need scholarship, not money – Children of policemen killed during protests beg - See Naija, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info