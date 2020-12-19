Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Daily Post
3
Vanguard News
4
The Nation
5
Channels Television
6
The Guardian
7
The Cable
8
Sahara Reporters
9
This Day
10
TechPoint Africa
11
Leadership
12
Financial Watch
13
Daily Times
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Linda Ikeji Blog
News at a Glance
CBN directs banks to close naira accounts of money transfer operators
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Deposit money banks (DMBs) have received a new directive from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to close all naira accounts of international money transfer operators (IMTOs). This was conveyed in a circular released on Friday December 18 and jointly ...
1 hour ago
News Credibility Score:
95%
More Picks
1
Police rescue man kidnapped in Jigawa -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 hour ago
2
Confusion as lady wishes mum happy 31st birthday -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 hour ago
3
CBN directs banks to close naira accounts of money transfer operators -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 hour ago
4
Beautiful 4 bedroom full detached duplex with amazing features for sale in an exclusive Neighborhood in Lekki -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
5
Inside Akwa Ibom communities where sand excavation degrades environment -
Premium Times,
10 hours ago
6
Most Nigerian men only want a date and fling with actresses but are not willing to marry them ' Actress Adaeze Eluke says -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
7
Excerpts from The Wilderness Experience by Japheth Prosper -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
8
WAHALA!! Angry Landlord Destroys His Tenant’s Salon Over Unpaid Rent In Lekki (VIDEO) -
FL Vibe,
12 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...