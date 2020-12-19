Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Confusion as lady wishes mum happy 31st birthday
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A woman took to Twitter to wish her mother a happy 31st birthday but Twitter users do not understand how that's possible. Emy George shared multiple photos she took with her mother and she wrote: "My mum just turned @31.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Police rescue man kidnapped in Jigawa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
2 Confusion as lady wishes mum happy 31st birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
3 CBN directs banks to close naira accounts of money transfer operators - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
4 Beautiful 4 bedroom full detached duplex with amazing features for sale in an exclusive Neighborhood in Lekki - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
5 Inside Akwa Ibom communities where sand excavation degrades environment - Premium Times, 10 hours ago
6 Most Nigerian men only want a date and fling with actresses but are not willing to marry them ' Actress Adaeze Eluke says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
7 Excerpts from The Wilderness Experience by Japheth Prosper - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
8 WAHALA!! Angry Landlord Destroys His Tenant’s Salon Over Unpaid Rent In Lekki (VIDEO) - FL Vibe, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info