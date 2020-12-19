Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Tanker conveying diesel explodes on Otedola bridge in Lagos (photos/video)
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A tanker conveying Diesel has exploded near Otedola Estate on the outbound service lane of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway this evening December 19. A video shared online shows thick and dark flames leaping into the air.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


