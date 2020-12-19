WOW !!!: Tiwa Savage buys ₦743k worth Christian Dior backpack for her son Salone - Welll known Naija female singer, Tiwatope Savage, known professionally as Tiwa Savage has gotten her son, Jamil Balogun, a special backpack worth over seven hundred thousand Naira. The beautiful “Koroba” singer took Jamil to a store and went on a ...



News Credibility Score: 70%