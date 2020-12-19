Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Burna Boy Features Mother Bose, Sister Ronami Ogulu In “Way Too Big” Music Video
News photo Miss Petite Nigeria Blog  - Afro-pop singer Burna Boy has released the video for his ‘Way Too Big’ track off his Twice As Tall album, featuring his mother and sister. His sister Ronami Ogulu took her Instagram page on Tuesday to share interesting details about the music video.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%


 Additional Sources

Burna Boy’s Handwriting Surfaces Online,Sparks Reactions (See Pic) Hit NG:
Burna Boy’s Handwriting Surfaces Online,Sparks Reactions (See Pic)
I would love to collaborate with Wizkid and Burna Boy – American star Saweetie National Daily:
I would love to collaborate with Wizkid and Burna Boy – American star Saweetie


   More Picks
1 Tension in Ughelli as planned #EndSARS phase II protest holds Monday - Vanguard News, 6 hours ago
2 Pele Reacts As Lionel Messi Equals His BIG Record (See What He Said) - Naija Loaded, 6 hours ago
3 My Husband’s Colleague Killed Him During #EndSARS Protest – Widow Of Police Inspector Testifies - Naija Loaded, 8 hours ago
4 You Need to See the Kids Reaction to Adanna & David’s Pregnancy Announcement (So Adorable!) - Bella Naija, 9 hours ago
5 Singers Wizkid, Tems Make Barack Obama’s List Of Favourite Music Of 2020 - Information Nigeria, 9 hours ago
6 New Video: Phyno feat. Peruzzi – For the Money - Bella Naija, 9 hours ago
7 UPDATE – We cannot afford another total lockdown- Gov Sanwo-Olu says as he appeals to Lagos residents to observe all COVID19 protocols - Salone, 8 hours ago
8 “Don’t ever sing again” – Netizens drag Tunde Ednut over new song featuring Davido and Tiwa Savage (VIDEO) - Hit NG, 7 hours ago
9 UPDATE – “Another Lockdown May Spell Disaster” – Actress, Liz Anjorin Sends Strong Warning To Sanwo-Olu - Salone, 7 hours ago
10 End SARS: We need scholarship, not money – Children of policemen killed during protests beg - See Naija, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info