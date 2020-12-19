King Uche has finally released the video of his single, 'Owu Gini' Not Just OK - Igbo Afro Rap Artist King Uche (@1KingUche) drops his latest video for "Owu Gini" right in time for the Holidays! 2021 has been a year full of trials and tribulations for us all. We have faced some of Life's biggest challenges and overcame.



News Credibility Score: 94%