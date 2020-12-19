Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


150 Convicts Released Following Rivers State Court Order
News photo The Herald  - A Rivers State High Court has ordered the complete release of 150 inmates currently being held at the Port Harcourt Maximum Correctional Centre. The Herald Nigeria gather that the released inmates had spent nine years in prison without trial.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Rivers court orders release of 150 inmates The Punch:
Rivers court orders release of 150 inmates
Court orders release of 150 inmates in Rivers Ripples Nigeria:
Court orders release of 150 inmates in Rivers
Rivers court orders release of 150 prisoners The News Guru:
Rivers court orders release of 150 prisoners
RIVERS COURT FREES 150 PRISONERS, SEE WHY Abuja Reporters:
RIVERS COURT FREES 150 PRISONERS, SEE WHY


   More Picks
1 Tension in Ughelli as planned #EndSARS phase II protest holds Monday - Vanguard News, 6 hours ago
2 Pele Reacts As Lionel Messi Equals His BIG Record (See What He Said) - Naija Loaded, 6 hours ago
3 My Husband’s Colleague Killed Him During #EndSARS Protest – Widow Of Police Inspector Testifies - Naija Loaded, 8 hours ago
4 You Need to See the Kids Reaction to Adanna & David’s Pregnancy Announcement (So Adorable!) - Bella Naija, 9 hours ago
5 Singers Wizkid, Tems Make Barack Obama’s List Of Favourite Music Of 2020 - Information Nigeria, 9 hours ago
6 New Video: Phyno feat. Peruzzi – For the Money - Bella Naija, 9 hours ago
7 UPDATE – We cannot afford another total lockdown- Gov Sanwo-Olu says as he appeals to Lagos residents to observe all COVID19 protocols - Salone, 8 hours ago
8 “Don’t ever sing again” – Netizens drag Tunde Ednut over new song featuring Davido and Tiwa Savage (VIDEO) - Hit NG, 7 hours ago
9 UPDATE – “Another Lockdown May Spell Disaster” – Actress, Liz Anjorin Sends Strong Warning To Sanwo-Olu - Salone, 7 hours ago
10 End SARS: We need scholarship, not money – Children of policemen killed during protests beg - See Naija, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info