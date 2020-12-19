News at a Glance

Borno: Three Dies, Two Injured As Female Suicide Bomber Detonates Bomb in Kaimari Online Nigeria - By Onwuka Gerald A female suicide bomber after gaining entrance to a remote village in Borno state, Kaimari, blew herself up and killed two men in the process. Kaimara area is at the outskirts of Konduga local government of Borno state.



