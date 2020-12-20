Singers Wizkid, Tems Make Barack Obama’s List Of Favourite Music Of 2020 Information Nigeria - Nigerian singers, Wizkid and Tems, have been included on the list of former US President Barack Obama’s favourite music of 2020. ‘Essence’ is the song and it is a track on Wizkid’s latest album, ‘Made In Lagos’. The former President of the United ...



